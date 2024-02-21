Duke and Duchess of Sussex loved being back in 'meaningful' Canada

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have admitted Canada is "so meaningful" to them.



The couple spent several months living on Vancouver Island when they first stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and last week, they visited Whistler and Vancouver for the official countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games, and the pair - who have children Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet together - were delighted to be back in the country.



They exclusively told People magazine: “We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us. It was an honour to be welcomed by the Four Host First Nations, as we marked One Year To Go, together with Invictus coaches, competitors and families.



“It filled our hearts to once again be surrounded by Canadian people, food and culture."



And Prince Harry, 39, and his 42-year-old wife Meghan - who now live in California - can't wait to return again in the future.



They added: "We felt the Invictus spirit and excitement throughout Whistler and Vancouver, and are so grateful to all our hosts for organizing such a memorable visit. We’re counting down the days until we return!”



During their visit, the couple spent time at the Winter Training Camp and Harry even tried sit-skiing, the skeleton bobsled, and wheelchair curling as he met with teams from around the world who will compete at the event next year.



Harry also gave a speech at the One Year to Go dinner, in which he reflected on the 10th anniversary of the games, which he co-founded.



He said: “The past decade has been a testament to the power of resilience and the unbreakable spirit you all exemplify. And boy, have we had fun on the way!"



"From this trip, I am happy to report the air is thick with excitement, and the best part is, we’re just getting started.”