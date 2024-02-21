230799
Entertainment  

Duke and Duchess of Sussex loved being back in 'meaningful' Canada

'Meaningful' in Canada

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 473447

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have admitted Canada is "so meaningful" to them.

The couple spent several months living on Vancouver Island when they first stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and last week, they visited Whistler and Vancouver for the official countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games, and the pair - who have children Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet together - were delighted to be back in the country.

They exclusively told People magazine: “We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us. It was an honour to be welcomed by the Four Host First Nations, as we marked One Year To Go, together with Invictus coaches, competitors and families.

“It filled our hearts to once again be surrounded by Canadian people, food and culture."

And Prince Harry, 39, and his 42-year-old wife Meghan - who now live in California - can't wait to return again in the future.

They added: "We felt the Invictus spirit and excitement throughout Whistler and Vancouver, and are so grateful to all our hosts for organizing such a memorable visit. We’re counting down the days until we return!”

During their visit, the couple spent time at the Winter Training Camp and Harry even tried sit-skiing, the skeleton bobsled, and wheelchair curling as he met with teams from around the world who will compete at the event next year.

Harry also gave a speech at the One Year to Go dinner, in which he reflected on the 10th anniversary of the games, which he co-founded.

He said: “The past decade has been a testament to the power of resilience and the unbreakable spirit you all exemplify. And boy, have we had fun on the way!"

"From this trip, I am happy to report the air is thick with excitement, and the best part is, we’re just getting started.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221329


TheTango.net
Beyoncé first Black woman to top country chart

Beyoncé first Black woman to top country chart

Music | February 21, 2024

Jail break

Must Watch | February 21, 2024

Risky cake flip

Must Watch | February 21, 2024

Mid-week memes- February 21, 2024

Galleries | February 21, 2024

Emily Ratajkowski wants more privacy

Showbiz | February 21, 2024


228621
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
230874


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


230109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
231375



221409