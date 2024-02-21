231223
Entertainment  

Beyoncé makes history as first Black woman to top country chart

Beyoncé makes history

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 473376

Beyoncé has become the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker surprised fans when she dropped two new country music songs - 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages' - and she has now made history with the former hit after it debuted at No.1 on the US chart.

A week after they dropped, 'Texas Hold ‘Em' garnered 19.2 million streams and '16 Carriages' earned 10.3 million.

The 42-year-old Grammy winner confirmed plans to release a country-themed album in an advert for Verizon which aired during the Super Bowl VIII on February 11, in which she attempted to break the internet with stunts including a hologram called Beyonc-AI and a film called Barbey before she declared: "OK, they ready. Drop the new music. I told y’all the ‘Renaissance’ is not over."

'Renaissance Act II' - the second part of her planned 'Renaissance' trilogy - will land on March 29.

However, not everyone is pleased with the R'n'B superstar's interpretation of country music, including outspoken '212' hitmaker Azealia Banks, who went as far as accusing Beyoncé's husband, music mogul Jay-Z, of "bullying" her into doing it.

The 32-year-old rapper began her Instagram Stories post: “I love you down, but them R'n'B runs over the Leslie feist back beats is giving Pickmesha.

“Nothing country about it. You’re setting yourself up to be ridiculed again. There’s a theatrical element to country music. Them [country] critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and bullying from Jay-Z. It’s giving big-time musical grift. (sic)"

Referring to country star K. Michelle (aka Puddin), 41, she continued: “Yes, Black girls can make country music, but you’re just really not hitting the button.

“K. Michelle, this is your turn to really execute. It’s no shade, but K. Michelle truly understands the assignment.”

Turns out, Michelle - whose real name is Kimberly Michelle Pate - is fully behind Beyoncé's foray into country.

She posted to X (formerly Twitter): "Y’all been mentioning me all night.

“I’m just happy to be spoken about in my genre. I love Bey and will be supporting her like I always do."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221329


TheTango.net
Paint night

Paint night

Must Watch | February 21, 2024

Daily Dose- February 21, 2024

Daily Dose | February 21, 2024

Kevin Costner finalises divorce

Showbiz | February 21, 2024

Awesome art

Galleries | February 20, 2024

Zachery Ty Bryan charged with felony DUI

Showbiz | February 20, 2024


229712
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209292


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


230877
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
227435