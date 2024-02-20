Travis Barker's daughter Alabama fires back at cosmetic surgery claims

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Alabama Barker has fired back at claims she has undergone cosmetic surgery.



The 18-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has responded after critics targeted a photo of herself modelling a bikini and a crochet swimsuit while lounging on a boat, with some followers focusing on her physical appearance in the comments.



One person wrote: “This child has done alot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn't over do it! She looks good now! (sic)"



Alabama has since responded: "I really appreciate the love ! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful."



She has used her social media to address the issue in the past, having taken to TikTok to reveal that she gained weight due to an autoimmune disease and thyroid problem.



She said: "Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views.



"I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open… and let’s see how beautiful you look."



She then explained the contributing factors to her weight gain, and asked fans to not discuss her body.



She added: “So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It’ll get you further in life.”



The aspiring musician noted how her weight "fluctuates", and she hopes any young girls seeing her video don't "think there's something wrong" with weight gain.



She said: "There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it, that you need to change it, but no… That’s not the case for me and I would appreciate it if you guys put yourself in my shoes."



Alabama hasn't been shy to defend herself online, and in a since deleted video earlier in 2023 she fired back at critics after releasing a rap song.



She said: "Since I could walk, I was in the music industry. I was watching my dad perform in punk bands, rock bands, in rap concerts, everything.



"So, for the people that say, 'Oh, she doesn't know anything about rap music. She didn't grow up around rap music. Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?'



"I've been influenced by rap my entire upbringing and punk rock."