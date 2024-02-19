Gwyneth Goes Skiing set to debut in Utah

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

A musical about Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial is set to debut in Utah.



The Oscar-winning actress was involved in a high-profile legal dispute with the Utah-based optometrist Terry Sanderson in 2023, and 'Gwyneth Goes Skiing' - the new musical play about their infamous court case - is now set to debut at The Egyptian Theatre in Park City, Utah, Variety reports.



The city is a world-famous destination for skiing enthusiasts, and was also the location of Gwyneth's collision with the optometrist.



Linus Karp and Joseph Martin, the show's creators, will play the actress and Sanderson respectively, while Trixie Mattel will play the part of Blythe Danner, Gwyneth's mom.



Gwyneth, 51, and Sanderson collided on a ski slope back in 2016, and he subsequently sued the actress for $3.1 million in damages.



However, the Hollywood star was ultimately awarded $1 in damages after a jury found that Sanderson was "100 percent" at fault for the accident.



Linus, of Awkward Productions, previously confessed to being captivated by the "ridiculousness" of the court case.



Linus told Sky News: "An Oscar-winning actress, Goop's founding queen, put in a courtroom in Utah having this man who is quite far from a Hollywood celebrity accusing her of these things … the silliness of it in a courtroom where everything is taken so seriously.



"The ridiculousness of it just made it so captivating."



Elsewhere, Joseph argued that the trial represented "solid gold for theatre".



He said: "In the world of 24-hour rolling news, social media and television cameras being in courtrooms like that, every moment is an instant meme.



"It's clicked instantly online, which gives you so much theatrical material to dive into."