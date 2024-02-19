Jennifer Lopez hints tour could be her last

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lopez has hinted her upcoming tour could be her last.



The 'Jenny From The Block' star, 54, has confirmed she's preparing to hit the road this summer for the 'This Is Me ... Now' tour which features more than 30 dates across North America including stops in Florida, Texas and California as well as Canada but she's now suggested the massive trek could be the final time she embarks on such a massive trek.



During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said of the tour: "We're going in! My last hurrah!"



She went on to insist her goal for the shows is to make sure her fans have a good time.



Jennifer added: "That's my goal when people come to my show. I always want people to leave and be like, 'That's the best show I ever saw!'That's what I want."



The tour is in support of her new album of the same name, and she feels like she's already well prepared for the shows because she previously mapped out choreography for the Amazon original film she made for release alongside the record.



Jennifer explained: "Of all the albums I've ever made I feel like this one is really ready for the stage because of the Amazon original [film] I did with it. It's ready. All the choreography. All of it's ready to go."



She also insisted that her dance background influences every song she records - because she needs to be able to see how she will perform it.



Jennifer said: "Because ... I started as a dancer, everything I do is about movement. Everything is about: 'How will I perform this?' When I'm creating music, I tell the producers: 'I've got to be able to perform this on stage. We've got to pick it up. Come on'.



"Even though I have that ... R B mid-temp feel to my music, I always try to get that little funk in there ... because I've got to be on stage doing my thing."



The tour kicks off in Orlando, Florida on June 26 and concludes in Houston, Texas on August 31.