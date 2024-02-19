BAFTA address Matthew Perry’s In Memoriam snub

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

BAFTA bosses have explained Matthew Perry's exclusion from the In Memoriam segment during the British Academy Film Awards.



The glitzy prizegiving - hosted by David Tennant - took place in London on Sunday night (18.02.24) and featured a moving tribute to film industry figures who have died over the last year to the sound of 'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham singing a version of Cyndi Lauper track 'Time After Time'.



It featured stars including Jane Birkin,Carl Weathers, Tina Turner and Sir Michael Gambon but 'Friends' star Perry was left out, and now BAFTA bosses have insisted he will be remembered at the upcoming British Academy Television Awards instead.



They said in a statement: "We confirm he will be honoured in our forthcoming BAFTA television awards in May, and on the in memoriam section on our website."



Perry - who died in October aged 54 - was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in hit sitcom 'Friends' but he also enjoyed a successful movie career with roles in films such as 'Fools Rush In', 'The Whole Nine Yards' and '17 Again'.



The actor will be remembered at the BAFTA TV awards alongside director Roy Battersby after his stepdaughter Kate Beckinsale campaigned for his inclusion following his death in January.



After losing her stepdad - who directed episodes of shows such as 'A Touch Of Frost', 'Inspector Morse' and 'Cracker' - Kate got in touch with BAFTA bosses to ask for him to be included in the In Memoriam segment at the TV event.



She was told via email that all names in consideration for inclusion have to be brought before the Obituaries Committee, and the actress declared the "cold" response left her feeling "sickened" especially as Battersby previously received a BAFTA for his outstanding contribution to television back in 1996.



In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Today BAFTA told me they ‘could not guarantee’ he would be included in their “in memoriam” tribute to honour the industry members we have lost.



"So a man dead less than a week somehow has to audition in front of a committee after a decades long career (in which he has been awarded from said organisation the highest accolade they have ) to decide IF his death is worth mentioning ... That ... has broken my heart all over again. I am paralysed, sick and sickened and I will honour him and his work every day of my life ... So thanks again , BAFTA for your horribly cold email."



BAFTA have since confirmed Battersby will be included in the segment at the 2023 TV ceremony.