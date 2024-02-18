Oppenheimer big winner at BAFTAs with seven awards

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

'Oppenheimer' was the big winner at the 2024 EE BAFTAs, with seven awards.



The historical saga - based on the life of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer - was nominated for a total of 13 awards and was triumphant in seven categories at the ceremony on Sunday (02.18.24).



Christopher Nolan's movie - starring Cillian Murphy - won Best Film, Leading Actor for Murphy, Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, Best Director for Nolan, along with Original Score, Cinematography and Editing.



Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things also had a successful night, with Emma Stone picking up the Leading Actress gong and the film enjoyed wins in the Costume Design, Production Design, Make-up and Hair and Special Visual Effects categories.



'The Zone of Interest' won Outstanding British Film, Film Not In The English Language and Sound.



And, 'The Holdovers' won two awards, Supporting Actress for Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Casting.



The EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (voted for by the public) went to Mia Mckenna-Bruce, while Sophie Morton received the BAFTA Fellowship and gave an emotional speech.



The actress - who spent her childhood in foster care and residential homes - said: "This is nothing short of a miracle. When I first saw Ken Loach's 'Kes' on a huge telly that was wheeled into my classroom I was forever changed.



"Seeing poverty and people like me on the screen, I recognised myself - representation matters."



"[I would tell my younger self] You matter, don't give up, the stories we tell, they have the power to change people's lives.



"Film changed my life, it transformed me and it led me here today. I dedicate this award to every child in care, or who has been in care and who didn't survive."



The awards were hosted by David Tennant and took place at London's Royal Festival Hall.



BAFTA President Prince William was in attendance.







2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards winners:



Best Film:



'Oppenheimer'







Outstanding British Film:



'The Zone of Interest'







Leading Actress:



Emma Stone – 'Poor Things'







Leading Actor:



Cillian Murphy – 'Oppenheimer'







Supporting Actress:



Da'Vine Joy Randolph – 'The Holdovers'







Supporting Actor:



Robert Downey Jr – 'Oppenheimer'







Director:



'Oppenheimer' - Christopher Nolan







Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:



'Earth Mama'







Film Not in the English Language:



'The Zone of Interest'







Documentary:



'20 Days In Mariupol'







Animated film:



'The Boy and the Heron'







Original Screenplay:



'Anatomy of a Fall'







Adapted Screenplay:



'American Fiction'







EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (voted for by the public):



Mia Mckenna-Bruce







Original Score:



'Oppenheimer'







Casting:



'The Holdovers'







Cinematography:



'Oppenheimer'







Costume Design:



'Poor Things'







Editing:



'Oppenheimer'







Production Design:



'Poor Things'







Make-up and Hair:



'Poor Things'







Sound:



'The Zone of Interest'







Special Visual Effects:



'Poor Things'







British Short Film:



'Jellyfish and Lobster'







British Short Animation:



'Crab Day'