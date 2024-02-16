231260
231312
Entertainment  

Kristen Stewart was hospitalized with anxiety attack

Stewart was hospitalized

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 472868

Kristen Stewart was hospitalized with an anxiety attack after lying on her bathroom floor for hours unable to unclench her fists.

The 33-year-old actress has revealed she began suffering mental health issues after shooting to international stardom in the 'Twilight' movies and her anxiety got so bad she needed hospital treatment.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "[At the hospital] they were like, ‘She’s dehydrated.’ I was like, ‘I’m not dehydrated. I’m ... flipping out.’?They gave me an IV and a mild sedative, and I started calming down and my hands started opening up, because you ... atrophy".

Kristen added she also suffered with insomnia and vomiting when her anxiety flared up, adding: "I was always like, ‘Who knows? I could spontaneously combust in a puddle of puke right now".

She concluded: "I loved to be sad ... Oh, my God. I made a complete art project out of it: my whole life."

Kristen's trouble sleeping continued for years until she met her fiancee Dylan Meyer, who helped get her into a healthy routine after they moved in together.

The actress explained: "When she moved into this house, I had no curtains, three forks, and I never drank coffee, and I was like: ‘I don’t sleep.’ She’s like: ‘In the morning, you drink coffee and you work, and you’re alive, and you’re awake, and then at night you close the curtains.’

"In retrospect, it was so obvious."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kristen discussed the couple's relationship revealing they are planning to marry soon but they have decided against having a big ceremony because they are both so busy with work.

Kristen also insisted they plan to start a family in the future, admitting she "really wants that to happen" but although she has no fears about being pregnant, but just the thought of giving birth petrifies her.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221330


TheTango.net
Meadow Walker files for divorce

Meadow Walker files for divorce

Showbiz | February 16, 2024

Size matters

Must Watch | February 16, 2024

Not-so-secret handshake

Must Watch | February 16, 2024

Friday Fails- February 16, 2024

Galleries | February 16, 2024

Brad Pitt moves in with girlfriend

Showbiz | February 16, 2024


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
220783


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


230106
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224653



229224