Snoop Dogg announces the death of his brother Bing Worthington

Snoop Dogg's brother Bing Worthington has died aged 44.



The 52-year-old rap star has taken to social media to announce his brother's passing and to pay tribute to him.



Alongside throwback photos of Snoop standing with his brother, the rapper - whose real name is Calvin Broadus - wrote on Instagram: "@badabing33 [tears, dove and prayer emojis] (sic)"



In another post, Snoop said on the photo-sharing platform: "@badabing33 always made us laugh [heart, prayer and tears emojis] u bac with moms (sic)"



Snoop's post referenced Beverly Tate, their late mom who died aged 70 in 2021.



What's more, Snoop shared a photo of Bing and his mom together.



He captioned the post: "@badabing33 bac wit momma [tears, prayer, heart and dove emojis] (sic)"



Snoop and his brother actually worked together on various projects over the years.



But Bing previously admitted that he liked being "a mystery" and staying out of the spotlight.



Speaking to Vice in 2016, Bing explained: "I’ve done lots of things with Snoop, like Dogg [Cadillac] DeVilles, Dogg Skateboards, you name it. I come up with a lot of great concepts.



"As well, I’ve done a lot of work with Snoop on the road and basically putting the albums together, so I’ve been doing this for years."



Bing was a member of the music group Lifestyle, but he actually felt more at home in the business world.



He shared: "My guy was a great rapper and I was a great rapper, but I was like, 'Why am I working on the music? I should be doing all the business side of this thing.' I love meeting people, talking business, that got me going. That made me feel like another person."