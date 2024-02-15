Kanye West claims he's been 'more helpful' to Taylor Swift's career than 'harmful'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kanye West has professed that he's been "more helpful" to Taylor Swift's career "than harmful".



After it was claimed the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker, 34, allegedly had the controversial rapper thrown out of the Super Bowl VIII in Las Vegas last Sunday (11.02.24), the 'Good Morning' star has denied this to be true and insisted he and his wife, Bianca Censori, 29, simply went to a different part of the Allegiant Stadium to catch up with their friends.



The 46-year-old music star - who has feuded with the pop superstar in the past - reflected on being cancelled and dropped from brand deals after he made a series of antisemitic remarks.



He wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: "Last year was incredibly challenging for me, my wife, my children, friends and family



"I’ve been banned from hotels, kicked out of companies, and even not allowed to eat in some restaurants."



He then turned his attention to the Super Bowl and claimed he was on Taylor's "side" when she got into a row with Scooter Braun over the rights to her masters.



He went on: "Remember I was on Taylor's side when Scooter bought her masters behind her back



"She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians we always say how both sell out tours and movies.



"Also, I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful



"To all Taylor Swift fans I am not your enemy uuum im not your friend either though lol (sic)"



He added: "Also I didn’t get kicked out of the Super Bowl. We left our seats to go to YG’s box and see different friends.



My wife had never been to a Super Bowl so I wanted to walk around and have a nice time we had such a fun day."



Former NFL player Brandon Marshall made the claim on February 12, on his 'Paper Route" podcast.



He said: "So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry's booth, so any time they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye's face was going to be there - he had a mask on with his logo on the mask.



He then clarified that he meant Taylor, adding: "So Taylor Swift gets [annoyed] and she makes a call or two - everybody is involved - [and] he gets kicked out the stadium."



Taylor was in the VIP box cheering on her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34, whose team beat the San Francisco 49ers at the sporting spectacle.