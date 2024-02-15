Taylor Swift’s viral drink chugging at Super Bowl praised by her boyfriend

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift’s viral drink chugging at the 2024 Super Bowl has been praised by her boyfriend and his brother.



The ‘Anti-Hero’ singer, 34, left her fans overjoyed when she was captured in what appeared to be a beer-downing contest with her famous friends in her private VIP suite at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where she watched her partner Travis Kelce, 34, and his Kansas City Chiefs team beat the San Francisco49ers on Sunday. (11.02.24)



Travis and his Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, 46, discussed the moment on their ‘New Heights’ podcast, with Jason – who was also in the suite – saying: “I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t know what was going on at first. I was sitting behind them and I saw them go for the drinks, and then ‘Oh, oh this is happening. Chug. Chug. She’s getting plastered, pretty cool.’”



Referring to Taylor’s chugging being shown on the giant screens at the Super Bowl, Travis chipped in: “This was on the Jumbotron – nice.”



As he watched the moment back, he added: “Oh, and the slam down! She’s done this before. She’s a pro.”



Jason said: “I mean, not her first rodeo.”



Travis was hugged and kissed by Taylor when she rushed the field after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win and he was heard thanking her for her support.



But the couple ended up spending Valentine’s Day apart, with Taylor not attending the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade in Missouri on Wednesday (14.20.24) as she had already jetted to Australia for more of her ‘Eras Tour’ shows.



The parade erupted in chaos when one person died and 22 others were injured during a shooting that happened just after Travis and his teammate Patrick Mahomes, 28, took the stage.



Police in Kansas City now say an argument between several people that escalated led to the violence.



Along with her Friday show, Taylor is also set to perform in Melbourne on Saturday and Sunday, then in Sydney from 23 to 26 February.



Travis now reportedly plans to join Taylor on the road for some of her international ‘Eras Tour’ dates, with a source telling People he was “excited to show up for” his girlfriend in “the way she has for him”.



The insider added: “They are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there… (Travis is) ready for some downtime.”



After she leaves Australia, Taylor has shows booked in Singapore in March and will play Europe from May until the end of August.