Molly Shannon joins Only Murders in the Building

Molly Shannon has joined the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building'.
The 59-year-old actress will star alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in season four of the comedy-mystery series.
Molly will play the part of a Los Angeles-based business woman who gets drawn into the world of the investigation in New York, according to Deadline.
The Emmy-nominated actress previously spent six seasons on 'Saturday Night Live', while she also had a starring role in Showtime's 'I Love That For You'.
What's more, Molly had a guest role in the original installment of 'The White Lotus', the award-winning anthology TV series.
'Only Murders in the Building' has become a big success since the show premiered in 2021 - but Martin Short previously admitted to having some doubts about working with Selena Gomez.
The 73-year-old actor told PEOPLE: "The first day we shot, I had never met Selena. Because of COVID, we'd only Zoomed. And I was driving to work and I thought, 'I wonder what Selena's could be like? I mean, she could be a nightmare. She could be a pop princess nightmare'.
"Right away - from the first second we started to the make-up room - it was, like, fabulous."
Martin also revealed that he admires Selena's professional attitude.
He said: "[She's] so good, so talented, such a pro - it's fabulous."
Prior to that, Selena heaped praise on her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars.
The brunette beauty initially felt anxious about working with the likes of Martin and Steve Martin, but she ultimately relished the experience.
Selena told The Wrap: "Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first, but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone. If anything, they’ve helped sharpen my skills."
