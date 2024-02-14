King Charles gets back to state business after ‘more cancer treatment’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

King Charles has returned to work after reportedly receiving more cancer treatment.



The 75-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the illness on 5 February, appeared in good spirits as he headed towards Buckingham Palace in a car to deal with state business.



After going through his traditional red boxes and meeting palace officials, the Sun reported Charles headed back to Sandringham via helicopter for some rest.



The Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer, but it is understood not to be linked to the prostate.



Charles is said to have started receiving “pioneering” treatment and is set to return to London for regular visits for treatment as an out-patient.



The monarch, who was crowned in May 2023, is said to be coping well with his illness by his wife Queen Camilla, 76.



And he used his first statement since his cancer diagnosis to apologise for not being able to celebrate a Caribbean island’s independence anniversary in person.



In a message issued on 7 February to mark Grenada’s 50th anniversary of Independence, Charles said he wanted to send his “congratulations and warmest good wishes” to the country amid his health woes.



He added: “I can only say how sorry I am that I cannot be with you in person to mark this momentous milestone, and to enjoy a little Oil Down with you all!



“My thoughts are with everyone across Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, and all those in the Grenadian diaspora – ‘one people, one family’ – as you celebrate everything you have achieved and all that your future holds. “My family join me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to you all.”



Charles carried out 516 engagements last year, including 94 trips abroad.