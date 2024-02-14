Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Valentine’s Day apart!

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ended up spending Valentine’s Day apart.



The ‘Bad Blood’ singer, 34, who has been dating The Kansas City Chiefs star, also 34, since July 2023, did not attend the tight end’s team’s Super Bowl parade in Missouri on Wednesday (14.20.24) to mark their victory on Sunday (11.02.24) against the San Francisco49ers as she had already jetted to Australia for more of her ‘Eras Tour’ shows.



Melbourne TV station 10 News announced ahead of her gig in the city on Friday (16.02.24): “Taylor Swift is officially on her way here.”



Along with her Friday show, Taylor is also set to perform in Melbourne on Saturday and Sunday, then in Sydney from 23 to 26 February.



Back in America on Wednesday, Travis and his Chiefs teammates were honoured with a parade in Kansas City – with the NFL star bringing along his mum Donna, 71, who was spotted wearing a custom jacket emblazoned with the words: ‘Super Bowl LVIII Mama’.



Taylor travelled to Las Vegas from Japan by private jet to watch the Chiefs’ victory from a private VIP box alongside friends including Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Lana Del Ray and Miles Teller – as well as both her and Travis’ relatives.



She rushed the field at the Allegiant Stadium when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 25–22 in overtime to kiss Travis, who was heard telling the singer: “Thank you for coming baby. Thank you for the support. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best baby, the absolute best.”



The couple then joined the rest of the Chiefs team and thousands of fans at Zouk Nightclub before heading to another party at XS, where fans shot video of the duo kissing and serenading each other with Taylor’s love songs.



Travis now reportedly plans to join Taylor on the road for some of her international ‘Eras Tour’ dates, with a source telling People he was “excited to show up for” his girlfriend in “the way she has for him”.



The insider added: “They are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there… (Travis is) ready for some downtime.”



After she leaves Australia, Taylor has shows booked in Singapore in March and will play Europe from May until the end of August.