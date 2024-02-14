Bad Bunny would be working as a chef if music career failed

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Bad Bunny would have pursued a career as a chef if he had failed to break into the music industry.



The 29-year-old rapper/singer always dreamed of making it big as a musician, but he's revealed his back-up plan would have been to carve out a career in the culinary arts because he loves the creativity of coming up with new dishes.



In a chat with actor Benicio Del Toro for Interview magazine, he explained: "If I wasn’t going anywhere with my music, I was going to work in the culinary arts. I saw cooking as something creative because sure, there are recipes, but there’s also the opportunity to craft your own dishes, to create your own flavour."



Bad Bunny - real name Benito Ocasio - insisted he always wanted to work in music but he was determined to get a proper education by going to college just in case his plan didn't work out.



He explained: "I actually dreamed so much about having this career. I’d come home from school and go straight to the computer, making beats and learning to record my own music. ...



"But, obviously, I had to be a realist. I wasn’t going to go be lazy thinking that I’d get everything I wanted, so I went to college. I had my job [bagging groceries at Econo] to at least pay for gas."



He went on to reveal he keeps himself "grounded" by surrounding himself by friends he's known all his life - and even takes them all out on tour with him.



The rap star added: "Most of the people who work with me in my day-to-day life. my personal crew, they’re friends from high school and from childhood.



"My blood brothers. I’ve always been a firm believer that you can have the world, but if you don’t have someone to share it with, you don’t feel so cool."