Neil Young and Crazy Horse announces first tour in 10 years

Neil Young and Crazy Horse are embarking on their first tour in a decade.



The 78-year-old music legend and his rock band - who were set to tour in 2020 but cancelled the dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic - are set to embark on their first North American run in 10 years, the 'Love Earth Tour'.



The shows will promote their new album, 'Fu##in’', which will be released on vinyl for Record Store Day on April 20.



The jaunt begins with two consecutive shows kicking off on April 24 in San Diego, California, and wraps up on May 23 in Chicago, Illinois.



The touring lineup will see guitarist, keyboard player and vocalist Nils Lofgren join original bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina.



Although they haven't done a proper tour in a decade, Young and co did perform two shows celebrating the 50th anniversary of Los Angeles' Roxy last September, as well as a private set in Toronto for a birthday party in November.



The album - which will be released on all formats on April 26 - is said to be made up of old songs re-recorded in 2023.



A tracklisting is yet to be released.



Young said of the retrospective collection: "In the spirit it's offered… made this for the Horse lovers. I can't stop it. The horse is runnin'. What a ride we have. I don't want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share."



A Neil Young Archives pre-sale for subscribers to his site is currently running. General tickets go on-sale Friday (16.02.24) at 10am ET at livenation.com.







The tour dates:



Wed Apr 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre



Thu Apr 25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre



Sat Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre



Wed May 01 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater



Thu May 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion



Sun May 05 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater



Tue May 07 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre



Wed May 08 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater



Sat May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live



Sun May 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion



Tue May 14 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium



Fri May 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center



Sat May 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater



Mon May 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage



Wed May 22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre



Thu May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island