King Charles returns to London supposedly for further cancer treatment

King Charles has returned to London for what is thought to be more cancer treatment.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the disease after a "separate issue of concern" was detected when he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate last month and in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, was seen returning to the capital on Tuesday (13.02.24) with Queen Camilla, just two days after he was spotted at Sandringham in what was his first public appearance since he started treatment.

Charles landed in the royal helicopter at Clarendon House on Tuesday afternoon and he and his wife were then driven to Clarence House following a week spent resting in Norfolk.

It is thought that the royal couple will remain at the Westminster residence for at least the next few days.

The news comes just days after Charles - who acceded to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 - expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to the public for all of their support since he announced his diagnosis as he claimed he wanted to "shine a light" on the work of cancer carers around the world.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, he said: "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

