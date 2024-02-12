230433
AC/DC announce 2024 Power Up tour, including two nights at Wembley Stadium

AC/DC announce tour

BANG Showbiz

AC/DC are set to play a pair of Wembley Stadium shows as part of their European tour.

The legendary heavy rock band will tour their 'Power Up' album with shows in Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France and Ireland from May through to August, for what marks their first proper jaunt in eight years.

The 'Thunderstruck' rockers will be without bassist Cliff Williams, who retired in 2016 but made a comeback for their Power Trip festival in 2023, with Chris Chaney in his place.

Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, and drummer Matt Laug complete the touring lineup.

The Wembley shows are set for July 3 and July 7.

The band has long been teasing their live comeback. Last year, their 2024 Munich show was leaked by the Germany city's mayor.


AC/DC's 2024 European dates:


May

17 Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena

21 Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena

25 Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena

29 Seville, Spain, La Cartuja Stadium


June

5 Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena

9 Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium

12 Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium

16 Dresden, Germany, Messe

23 Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

26 Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

29 Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium


July

3 London, England, Wembley Stadium

7 London, England, Wembley Stadium

13 Hockenheim, Germany, Ring

17 Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen

21 Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport

27 Nuremberg, Germany, Zeppelinfeld

31 Hannover, Germany, Messe


August

9 Dessel, Belgium, Festivalpark Stenehei

13 Paris, France, Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

