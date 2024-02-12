AC/DC announce 2024 Power Up tour, including two nights at Wembley Stadium

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

AC/DC are set to play a pair of Wembley Stadium shows as part of their European tour.



The legendary heavy rock band will tour their 'Power Up' album with shows in Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France and Ireland from May through to August, for what marks their first proper jaunt in eight years.



The 'Thunderstruck' rockers will be without bassist Cliff Williams, who retired in 2016 but made a comeback for their Power Trip festival in 2023, with Chris Chaney in his place.



Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, and drummer Matt Laug complete the touring lineup.



The Wembley shows are set for July 3 and July 7.



The band has long been teasing their live comeback. Last year, their 2024 Munich show was leaked by the Germany city's mayor.





AC/DC's 2024 European dates:





May



17 Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena



21 Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena



25 Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena



29 Seville, Spain, La Cartuja Stadium





June



5 Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena



9 Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium



12 Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium



16 Dresden, Germany, Messe



23 Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium



26 Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium



29 Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium





July



3 London, England, Wembley Stadium



7 London, England, Wembley Stadium



13 Hockenheim, Germany, Ring



17 Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen



21 Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport



27 Nuremberg, Germany, Zeppelinfeld



31 Hannover, Germany, Messe





August



9 Dessel, Belgium, Festivalpark Stenehei



13 Paris, France, Hippodrome Paris Longchamp



17 Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park