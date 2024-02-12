AC/DC announce 2024 Power Up tour, including two nights at Wembley Stadium

AC/DC are set to play a pair of Wembley Stadium shows as part of their European tour.
The legendary heavy rock band will tour their 'Power Up' album with shows in Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France and Ireland from May through to August, for what marks their first proper jaunt in eight years.
The 'Thunderstruck' rockers will be without bassist Cliff Williams, who retired in 2016 but made a comeback for their Power Trip festival in 2023, with Chris Chaney in his place.
Brian Johnson, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, and drummer Matt Laug complete the touring lineup.
The Wembley shows are set for July 3 and July 7.
The band has long been teasing their live comeback. Last year, their 2024 Munich show was leaked by the Germany city's mayor.
AC/DC's 2024 European dates:
May
17 Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena
21 Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena
25 Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena
29 Seville, Spain, La Cartuja Stadium
June
5 Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena
9 Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium
12 Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium
16 Dresden, Germany, Messe
23 Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
26 Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
29 Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium
July
3 London, England, Wembley Stadium
7 London, England, Wembley Stadium
13 Hockenheim, Germany, Ring
17 Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen
21 Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport
27 Nuremberg, Germany, Zeppelinfeld
31 Hannover, Germany, Messe
August
9 Dessel, Belgium, Festivalpark Stenehei
13 Paris, France, Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park
