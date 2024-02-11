OJ Simpson shuts down hospice reports

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

OJ Simpson has shut down reports he has been placed in hospice care.



Following reports that the former NFL star had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was admitted to a hospice, OJ took to X to laugh off the speculation.



He said in a video: "Hey X world, hospice? Hospice? You’re talking about hospice? No, I’m not even in the hospital. I don’t know who put that out there.



"In any event, I'm hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas, and all is well. So hey guys, take care, and have a good Super Bowl weekend."



OJ, 76, did not mention the prostate cancer and chemotherapy allegations, which were first reported by Las Vegas Local 10 News.



However, in May 2023 he revealed in a video on X that he had completed treatment for an unspecified type of cancer and marijuana helped him with the nausea.



He said: "In recent years — really recent years — I unfortunately caught cancer, and so I had to do the whole chemo thing.



"I'm over the COVID stuff. I'm sorry, I mean chemo. I'm over that I had COVID and cancer at the same time, unfortunately, but I'm over the chemo. I only got nausea on two occasions, and it only lasted about two or three minutes, so I thought the pot really helped me with the unfortunate side of catching cancer.



"It looks like I beat it. I'm happy about that."



On December 5, 2008, OJ - who was famously acquitted in 1995 after being charged with killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman - was sentenced to 33 years in prison on a variety of charges including armed robbery and kidnapping, with eligibility for parole in nine years.



On July 20, 2017, Simpson was granted parole, and was freed three months later and in December 2021, he was granted early discharge from parole.



OJ has been residing in a gated community in Las Vegas city since his release.