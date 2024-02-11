Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr party together in Las Vegas

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr have been spending time together in Las Vegas.



The 43-year-old beauty and the 31-year-old sports star are both in Sin City for Super Bowl weekend and they were spotted together at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Cosmopolitan.



A source told PEOPLE: "There wasn't any PDA, but they definitely seemed together.



"They were hanging out in a bigger group with Khloé [Kardashian], Kendall [Jenner], Justin [Bieber], Hailey [Bieber] and some other friends, having a great time.



Others attendees included La La Anthony, Ice Spice, Nina Dobrev and Winnie Harlow.



SKIMS founder Kim and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell were then spotted at The Wynn in Vegas.



Meanwhile, Kim split from comedian Pete Davidson in 2022, and the brunette beauty previously insisted that she wasn't in a hurry to find love.



Kim - who has North, 10, Saint eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband Kanye West - told the 'On Purpose' podcast: "I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life."



Kim is also determined to learn from her past mistakes.



The reality star - who was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022 - said: "If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me.



"It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it."