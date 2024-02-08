227672
Millionaire Travis Kelce says he’s focused on counting the cash for Super Bowl tickets for pals and family

Travis Kelce has declared he’s focused on “counting how much money” he is splashing out to bring friends and family to this year’s Super Bowl.

The NFL star, 34, whose Kansas City Chiefs team will face off against the San Francisco49ers on Sunday (11.02.24) for the tournament in Las Vegas – and whose girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34, is set to jet in for the match on a brief break from her ‘Eras Your’ – has an estimated worth of $40 million.

But he told his fellow NFL player brother Jason Kelce, 36, on the latest episode of their ‘New Heights’ podcast about his plans ahead of the clash: “I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come.

“Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money.”

The eye-watering cost of attending the Super Bowl, especially in its VIP suites, has made headlines in the last few weeks in the lead-up to the match.

Travis mum Donna, 71, this week said she will be in the stands to watch Travis play in the Super Bowl as the VIP seats are too expensive.

She told the ‘Today’ show on Wednesday (07.02.24): “You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box.

“I have a feeling I’m in the stands, so far as I know I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

Donna’s admission about possibly not getting into a VIP Super Bowl box came days after it was reported Taylor, who has been dating Travis since last July, could end up paying $3 million for a suite to watch Travis in the tournament.

Page Six reported the game is “one of the most coveted tickets in American sports”, meaning “sometimes even players themselves are scrambling to get their loved ones a seat to the championship game”.

The outlet said Taylor’s options to see the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas may include spending a chunk of her $1.1 billion fortune hiring a $3 million suite that seats 32 people.

It added: “A guest service rep for On Location said there is actually only one luxury suite available that sits 32 people and costs around $3 million, but that is subject to change at any time.”

