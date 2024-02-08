Jeff Beck's final recording is a star-studded, history-making charity single featuring world's greatest guitarists

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jeff Beck's final recording is a star-studded Mark Knopfler charity record featuring his fellow Guitar Heroes.



The former Dire Straits rocker is set to re-release 'Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)’ - his legendary soundtrack to the 1983 Scottish comedy-drama film - to raise funds for the UK’s Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.



Compacted to nine minutes long, almost all the world's most iconic guitarists take turns on the history-making anthem.



The epic list of contributors includes Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, Guns N' Roses' Slash, plus Eric Clapton, Sting, Joan Armatrading, Bruce Springsteen, The Who's Pete Townshend, Nile Rodgers, Joan Jett, and Queen's Brian May.



Not forgetting, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi and Joe Walsh of Eagles, to current hero, Sam Fender, plus many more.



The late great Jeff Beck - who died after contracting bacterial meningitis in January 2023 aged 78 - opens the song with an emotional solo.



Producer Guy Fletcher said of his part: “It was absolutely meant to be.



“And what he did with it, it just brings you to tears.”



The Who's Roger Daltrey, Teenage Cancer Trust’s Honorary Patron and co-founder of Teen Cancer America (with his bandmate Pete Townshend), plays harmonica, Beatles legend Ringo Starr and his son Zak Starkey are on drums, with the pair alternating seamlessly.



Sting completes the rhythm section on bass.



Legendary artist Sir Peter Blake - who is best known for his work for The Beatles, The Who, and Paul Weller - designed the artwork featuring cutouts of all the contributors squeezed into the backdrop of Hanks guitar shop.



Knopfler said: “What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response.



“I really had no idea that it was going to be like this. It hit Guy and I quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in.



“Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And that first Pete power chord...man, I tell you. We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another. Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point.”



The recording started life at British Grove Studios, in West London, with Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton and Albert Lee.



Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes release 'Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)' on March 15.



As well as a minimum of 50 per cent of the net proceeds (£1 per CD and 25p per download) going to the two charities, leading guitar makers have donated a total of eight guitars to be signed by the contributing artists. Half have been sold in the US for Teen Cancer America. However, the remaining guitars bear the signatures of the contributors and will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust.



