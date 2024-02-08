Taylor Swift has hit back at those who criticise her for releasing "so many albums".
The 34-year-old pop megastar announced her 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, whilst accepting the Album of the Year prize for 'Midnights' at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (04.02.24), and she has now told those people to "leave me alone" and let her do what she "loves".
Speaking to her fans at one of her Tokyo Dome shows as part of her 'Eras World Tour' in Japan, she said of the follow-up: "I’ve been working on it for about two years.
“I kept working on it throughout the US tour and when it was perfect - in my opinion when it’s good enough for you - I finished it and I am so, so excited that soon you’ll get to hear it. Soon we’ll get to experience that together.
She added: "I’m over the moon about the fact that you guys care about my music, it still blows my mind. Everyone’s like, ‘Why do you make so many albums?’ I’m like, ‘Man, because I love it. I love it so much.’ I’m having fun, leave me alone.”
The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker shared the 17-song tracklist for the upcoming record on Monday night (05.02.24) with an image of herself alongside writing that said: “I love you, it’s ruining my life.
“From the desk of Taylor Swift.”
The album features two collaborations, with Post Malone and Florence and the Machine, and the first song on the album is Taylor’s collaboration with the 'Circles' hitmaker titled ‘Fortnight’.
It’s followed by the tracks ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, ‘My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys’, ‘Down Bad’ and ‘So Long, London’.
Track six is ‘But Daddy I Love Him’, followed by ‘Fresh Out The Slammer’ and the Florence and the Machine collaboration ‘Florida!!!’
The ninth song is called ‘Guilty as Sin?’
Meanwhile, 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film is heading to Disney+ on March 15.
Taylor Swift vows to keep making albums as she loves making music
Swift hits back at critics
Taylor Swift has hit back at those who criticise her for releasing "so many albums".
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Getting tough on car thieves?Canada - 7:07 am
- Health minister at hospitalKamloops - 6:55 am
- House fire on BelgoKelowna - 6:30 am
- Bombardier profits slide Montreal - 6:12 am
- Swift hits back at criticsEntertainment - 6:11 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]