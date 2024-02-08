Taylor Swift vows to keep making albums as she loves making music

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift has hit back at those who criticise her for releasing "so many albums".



The 34-year-old pop megastar announced her 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, whilst accepting the Album of the Year prize for 'Midnights' at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (04.02.24), and she has now told those people to "leave me alone" and let her do what she "loves".



Speaking to her fans at one of her Tokyo Dome shows as part of her 'Eras World Tour' in Japan, she said of the follow-up: "I’ve been working on it for about two years.



“I kept working on it throughout the US tour and when it was perfect - in my opinion when it’s good enough for you - I finished it and I am so, so excited that soon you’ll get to hear it. Soon we’ll get to experience that together.



She added: "I’m over the moon about the fact that you guys care about my music, it still blows my mind. Everyone’s like, ‘Why do you make so many albums?’ I’m like, ‘Man, because I love it. I love it so much.’ I’m having fun, leave me alone.”



The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker shared the 17-song tracklist for the upcoming record on Monday night (05.02.24) with an image of herself alongside writing that said: “I love you, it’s ruining my life.



“From the desk of Taylor Swift.”



The album features two collaborations, with Post Malone and Florence and the Machine, and the first song on the album is Taylor’s collaboration with the 'Circles' hitmaker titled ‘Fortnight’.



It’s followed by the tracks ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, ‘My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys’, ‘Down Bad’ and ‘So Long, London’.



Track six is ‘But Daddy I Love Him’, followed by ‘Fresh Out The Slammer’ and the Florence and the Machine collaboration ‘Florida!!!’



The ninth song is called ‘Guilty as Sin?’



Meanwhile, 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film is heading to Disney+ on March 15.