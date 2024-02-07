Travis Kelce brushes off suggestions he will propose to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Travis Kelce has brushed off suggestions he could propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, who has been dating the ‘Bad Blood’ singer, also 34, since last July, will face the San Francisco49ers in Sunday’s (11.02.24) tournament in Las Vegas, amid rumours he is set to pop the question to his superstar girlfriend.



A reporter referenced the Super Bowl ring he could be handed if his team emerge victorious this weekend by asking Travis: “Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?”



But the NFL star shut down suggestions he could reveal an engagement ring for Taylor by replying: “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”



Taylor, who is in Tokyo, Japan, to resume her ‘Eras Tour’, will travel to Las Vegas later this week to support her boyfriend in the Super Bowl.



Despite Travis’ dismissal of any suggestion he is getting set to propose to her, an insider told Page Six of their apparent plans to get engaged: “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan.



“They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”



Insiders added to the outlet Travis has no plans to get down on one knee this Valentine’s Day as the couple “don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity”.



At Sunday’s (04.02.24) Grammy awards, Taylor became the first artist in the event’s history to win best album four times at the annual ceremony, and Travis also told reporters he has told her he will do his best to bring home some “hardware” of his own from the Super Bowl.



He added during a press conference: “She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself.



“I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too.”