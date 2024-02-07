228944
Entertainment  

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' is heading to Disney+ with 5 new songs added

Taylor Swift tour to Disney+

The Associated Press - | Story: 471275

Taylor Swift's blockbuster concert film “The Eras Tour” will make its streaming debut on Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday.

The film, now titled “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will land on the streaming platform March 15. Five new songs will be included with the film, including “Cardigan.”

“'The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+," said Bob Iger, Disney chief executive, in a statement.

“The Eras Tour” amassed more than $262 million worldwide in theaters after opening in October, setting a record for concert films. Swift partnered with AMC Theaters for the release in a first-of-its-kind deal that cut out Hollywood studios and instead sent the film directly into theaters. That left a second round of bidding for streaming rights.

“The Eras Tour” film will hit Disney+ about a month before Swift's recently announced new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” drops on April 19. On Sunday, she won best album at the Grammys for “Midnights.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221330


TheTango.net
Mariah Carey announces Vegas residency

Mariah Carey announces Vegas residency

Music | February 07, 2024

Electric music?

Must Watch | February 07, 2024

Hilarious animals

Must Watch | February 07, 2024

Mid-week memes- February 7, 2024

Galleries | February 07, 2024

Prince Harry returns to the UK

Showbiz | February 07, 2024


230385
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
230270


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
229106