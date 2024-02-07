Sia recruits Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton, Labrinth and more for new album

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Sia's new album features Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton, Tierra Whack, Labrinth and more.



The 'Elastic Heart' hitmaker has unveiled her 10th studio LP, 'Reasonable Woman', and shared her Kylie Minogue duet, 'Dance Alone', as the second single from the star-studded collection, following September's 'Gimme Love'.



Sia and Kylie previously worked together on the latter's 2014 album ‘Kiss Me Once’. Sia co-wrote the track ‘Sexercize’.



In 2018, she formed a supergroup with Labrinth, alongside Diplo and LSD, and they released their self-titled debut album in April 2019. The 'Euphoria' composer features on the track 'Incredible'.



'Fame Won't Love You' with Paris comes after it was revealed that Sia is executive producing the socialite's new album.



The long-awaited collection will be a follow-up to her 2006 debut album 'Paris'.



For her follow-up to 2021's 'Music', the Australian star recruited collaborators from all different spectrums of pop music from Rosalía, Greg Kurstin and Benny Blanco to Jim-E Stack, Jesse Shatkin, bülow, and Mark 'Spike' Stent.



She posted to her social media pages: “There are so many incredible friends who helped give their all to make the album what it is, can’t wait for you to hear it."



The 48-year-old star - whose music has been streamed more than 50 billion times - has had huge hits with the likes of 'Chandelier', ‘Big Girls Cry’, ‘Alive’, ‘Together’, ‘Dusk ’Til Dawn’ with Zayn, and ‘Cheap Thrills'.



Sia has also co-written tunes for the likes of Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and David Guetta.



'Reasonable Woman' will be released on May 3.

