Drake ‘has laughed off alleged X-rated video of him online’

Drake is said to have laughed off an alleged inappropriate video of the rapper that has appeared online.



The ‘Hotline Bling’ performer, 37, started to trend on X after the clip – which showed a man who appeared to be the musician touching himself while sitting on a bed – appeared on the web.



A headboard in the video seemed to match the one that Drake has on his $220 million private jet, but the rapper apparently responded to its ‘leak’ by sending a series of laughing emojis.



He was asked about it by popular streamer Adin Ross, 23, who sent him a voice memo about the clip.



Adin said: “I’m still Live, bro. We was just looking at the (video.) It’s like crazy bro, like God damn.



“You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a (big private part.)”



Adin then claimed Drake – born Aubrey Drake Graham – replied to his note by putting “like eight laughing emojis”.



The streamer also suggested Drake might use his voice note as his “next album intro”.



It is unconfirmed if the man in the video is Drake as he has yet to publicly comment on the video.



Drake has been no stranger to showing off his physique in online posts and his exes include Rihanna, Tyra Banks, SZA and Serena Williams.



He has said he couldn’t offer “consistency” or dedication to a relationship “at this stage” in his life, adding on ‘The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff’: “I don’t wanna get married ’cause, like, I just don’t wanna disappoint someone.”