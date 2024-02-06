227672
228878
Entertainment  

Shannen Doherty doubles down on claims Alyssa Milano got her fired from ‘Charmed’

Doherty doubles down

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 471079

Shannen Doherty has doubled down on claims Alyssa Milano got her fired from ‘Charmed’.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, 52, who is battling stage 4 cancer, was said by her friend and former co-star Holly Marie Combs to have been let go from The WB witchcraft series as show bosses feared Alyssa would sue for a “hostile workplace environment” if Shannen was not forced out.

During an appearance at Orlando’s MegaCon on Sunday (04.02.24) with her ‘Charmed’ co-stars Holly, 50, and Rose McGowan, also 50, Shannen was captured on video tearing up as she read a statement about the row, which erupted after she and Holly discussed her exit from ‘Charmed’ on her podcast.

She said: “Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast – my podcast, ‘Let’s Be Clear’.

“In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama.

“We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter. But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible.

“At this point in my life with my health diagnosis – I’m sorry if I start crying – with fighting horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me.

“We told it together, we told our truths and we are standing by our truths.”

Shannen went on: “There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told… there is no lateness to set, there is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I was still living in them.”

Holly took to Instagram the day after the event to post a long explanation about why she was “disappointed” in Alyssa’s denials over her alleged request to have Shannen ditched from ‘Charmed’.

Alyssa has said she felt “sad” about the claims and denied the claims on her Instagram, saying her former co-stars are participating in “revisionist history”.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

221329


TheTango.net
Panoramic fiascos

Panoramic fiascos

Galleries | February 06, 2024

Ben Affleck attempts to become a pop star

Showbiz | February 06, 2024

First plane ride

Must Watch | February 06, 2024

Feeding sharks at night

Must Watch | February 06, 2024

Book art

Galleries | February 06, 2024


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
230097