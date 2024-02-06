230398
Travis Kelce hails Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘unbelievable’

Kelce hypes Swift album

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 471077

Travis Kelce has hailed Taylor Swift’s upcoming album as “unbelievable”.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, who has been dating ‘Bad Blood’ singer Taylor, also 34, since last summer, revealed he has heard “some of” the record she told fans was on the way amid her record-breaking Grammy Awards win on Sunday. (04.02.24)

He told reporters during a press conference on Monday (05.02.24) when asked for his reaction to the news Taylor was bringing out her 11th studio album, titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’: “I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable.

“I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

But when pressed for more details on the record, Travis stayed tight-lipped.

He added: “I can’t give you anything. I’ll leave that up to her.”

Travis also said he “can neither confirm nor deny” his favourite track from the album.

Taylor shared a 17-song track list for the upcoming record on Monday night with an image of herself alongside writing that said: “I love you, it’s ruining my life.

“From the desk of Taylor Swift.”

The album features two collaborations with Post Malone and Florence and the Machine, and the first song on the album is Taylor’s collaboration with rapper Post titled ‘Fortnight’.

It’s followed by the tracks ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, ‘My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys’, ‘Down Bad’ and ‘So Long, London’.

Track six is ‘But Daddy I Love Him’, followed by ‘Fresh Out The Slammer’ and the Florence and the Machine collaboration ‘Florida!!!’

The ninth song is called ‘Guilty as Sin?’

Fourteen-time Grammy winner Taylor became the first artist in Grammys history to win best album four times at the annual awards on Sunday (04.02.24), and is said to have splashed out around $160,000 on gifts to treat more than 30 of her behind-the-scenes staff.

