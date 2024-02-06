Paramore hope their Grammy win for Best Rock Album will act as a reminder to make "rock and alternative spaces more inclusive".
The Hayley Williams-led pop rock group became the first female-fronted act to win the prize at the prestigious ceremony at the weekend, with their acclaimed LP 'This Is Why' beating Foo Fighters‘ ‘But Here We Are’, Greta Van Fleet‘s ‘Starcatcher’, Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ and Queens of the Stone Age’s ‘In Times New Roman’.
And the 'Misery Business' hitmakers – completed by Zac Farro and Taylor York - hope it will open the doors for other female artists in the scene.
Reflecting on the win, Paramore wrote on Instagram: “First off, infinite thanks to our fans, our team, and the voting academy for making ‘This Is Why’ such a moment for us, 20 years into our career.
"Our band won two Grammys last night, sitting together in Zac's living room, dressed in our regular clothes (yes, we saw the empty red carpet meme)."
They continued: "Turns out, our win for Best Rock Album was a historic feat as we are the first female-fronted band to ever take home a trophy for this category. Ridiculous yet true! It’s an honour for Paramore to be a small but constant reminder for people to keep pushing these rock and alternative spaces to be more inclusive.”
And commenting on their split from Atlantic Records, they concluded: “Some of you will know that ‘This Is Why’ was our last album for our deal with Atlantic Records. To finish anything well is something to be proud of. Thank you to anyone who supported the ethos of Paramore as much as the music.”
Fans feared the 'Ain't It Fun' hitmakers had split when they deleted all their social media posts and website, followed by the cancellation of a slew of planned performances.
However, they recently returned with a cover of 'Burning Down The House' for a Talking Heads tribute album.
Paramore hope their Best Rock Album Grammy win opens doors for women in alternative music
Will Grammy open doors?
Paramore hope their Grammy win for Best Rock Album will act as a reminder to make "rock and alternative spaces more inclusive".
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Toby Keith dies at 62Entertainment - 7:29 am
- Will Grammy open doors?Entertainment - 7:27 am
- New show for Alice CooperEntertainment - 7:26 am
- Huffman: Old life 'died'Entertainment - 7:25 am
- Harry arrives in LondonWorld - 7:24 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]