Alice Cooper returns to the airwaves with new radio show

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Alice Cooper has returned to radio with 'Alice’s Attic'.



The shock rock pioneer - who just turned 76 on Sunday (04.02.24) - has made a comeback on the airwaves, two years after his long-running show 'Nights with Alice Cooper' wrapped.



The 'Poison' hitmaker has teamed up with Superadio to syndicate the show, which runs Monday through to Thursday.



In a statement, Alice said: “To all of my insane radio minions, I’m BACK.



“And if you thought 20 years of ‘Nights with Alice Cooper’ was weird, just wait until you get into ‘Alice’s Attic!’ Just think about who or what could be lurking in all these dusty old boxes. We’ve got the same team behind the new show and so you’ll find the show fairly familiar, but we’re all looking forward to getting a little more creative with introducing new elements to keep things from getting stale. Speaking of stale… what IS that smell??!””



Listeners can expect a “curated mix of classic and some obscure rock, with an occasional ‘future classic’ song, plus Cooper’s stories and commentary about the music and artists he features.”



Those in the US and Australia can currently tune in, with local stations in Canada and the UK also set to get 'Alice's Attic'.



Over the years, Alice interviewed the likes of Joe Perry of Aerosmith and his band The Hollywood Vampires, Brian Johnson of AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Meat Loaf, Rob Zombie, and many more on 'Nights with Alice Cooper'.