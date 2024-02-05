Killer Mike booked on misdemeanour battery charge

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Rapper Killer Mike has been booked on a misdemeanour battery charge.



It comes after the 48-year-old ‘Run’ performer – real name Michael Render – was held in a citizen’s arrest at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (04.02.24) night, and was seen being escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs.



He was released from jail about an hour after he was booked, police records have now shown, and Mike has a court appearance set for 28 February.



Page Six has reported he allegedly knocked down a security officer after he did not move away fast enough in the pouring rain outside the awards venue.



Footage obtained by TMZ shows the aftermath of the alleged altercation in which other security personnel can be seen trying to stop Mike from getting away.



It came shortly after he won three of the four rap categories during the pre-show part of the ceremony.



He was cuffed and taken into a security room at Crypto.com Arena, with a source telling the Hollywood Reporter his detainment was a “big nothing” and he would likely be released within a few hours.



Mike won best rap album for his sixth studio album ‘Michael’, as well as best rap performance and best rap song for his hit ‘Scientists and Engineers, which features CeeLo Green, 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign.



He said on Instagram about his wins: “DREAMS COME TRUE – IT IS A SWEEP! (Cross sign.) #MICHAEL.”



While accepting one of the trophies, Mike recalled making it big in the music industry following the release of his first album ‘Monster’ in 2003.



He said: “As a kid, I had a dream to become a part of music, and that nine-year-old is excitedly dancing and frightened inside of me right now.”



Mike last took home a Grammy in 2003 when his ‘The Whole World’ collaboration with OutKast won best rap performance by a duo or group.