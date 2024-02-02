224242
Entertainment  

Beloved actor Carl Weathers has died in his sleep at 76

Carl Weathers dead at 76

Actor Carl Weathers has died at the age of 76.

According to TMZ, the actor who played Apollo Creed in Sylvester Stallone's Rocky movies, died on Thursday in his sleep.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” his family said in a statement.

“Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

He's survived by his two sons.

