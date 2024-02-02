Tiffany Haddish avoids jail after making DUI plea deal

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Tiffany Haddish has avoided jail for driving under the influence (DUI).



The 'Girls Trip' star was arrested in Beverly Hills after she was found asleep in her awkwardly-parked car over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and on Thursday (01.02.24) she made a plea deal with prosecutors that saw the two misdemeanour charges against her dropped.



Instead, the 44-year-old comic pleaded no contest to reckless driving, TMZ reports.



Her attorney, Alex Spiro, told the outlet: "Ms. Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation – not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed - and looks forward to this being behind her."



However, Tiffany still has a separate DUI case ongoing in Georgia, dating back to January 2022, which she is expected to fight in court.



Following her Thanksgiving arrest, the 'Afterparty' actress vowed to "get help" and insisted the incident would "never happen again".



She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries."



Tiffany - who previously claimed that her Tesla parked itself after she dozed off behind the wheel - also joked she hadn't been upset about her arrest because the jail she was taken to was "nice".



She told TMZ: "You ain’t lived until you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK. It’s beautiful over there. I’ve been in quite a few jails, just like the rest of y’all.



"If you gonna do something, get arrested over there because that jail is nice."



When she was arrested, police revealed they had found a driver "asleep behind the wheel" when they responded to a call of a vehicle on the roadway" in the early morning.



Page Six added sources said Tiffany’s car was “stopped in lanes of traffic” and not pulled over to the side, meaning any vehicles that were driving in the area at that time would have had to go around her car.



It is unclear who placed the call to police and whether it was one of the other drivers on the road.