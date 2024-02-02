Darius Rucker arrested on drugs charges

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Darius Rucker has been arrested on drug charges.



The former Hootie + the Blowfish frontman was taken into custody by the Williamson County Sherriff's Office and booked on three misdemeanour charges - two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of Tennessee’s vehicle registration law - on Thursday (01.02.24).



He was later released on $10,500 bond.



His attorney said in a statement: “Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanour charges."



It is not currently known what substance the 57-year-old singer was allegedly found with or what led to his arrest.



However, TMZ reported Darius allegedly had expired tags on his car.



In December, Darius was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he declared being a father to his three children, Caroline, 28, Danielle, 22, and Jack, 18, was the most important thing in his life.



He said in his speech: "Carrie, Dani and Jack are my heart, they're my soul. They're everything to me and everything I do is for them."



The 'Wagon Wheel' hitmaker then turned to his kids and added: "It's just been an amazing thing to be your father. As great as all this stuff is, it's not as cool as being your dad, and I really mean that. I love you guys so much."



It comes after Darius split from his wife Beth Leonard - the mother of his three kids - earlier this year after more than two decades of marriage.



The 'Only Wanna Be With You' hitmaker previously explained he felt like a "failure" following the breakdown of his marriage but insisted that he and his loved ones are all still a family.



He told People: "That stuff hurts and you feel like a failure. But we’re still a family — a piece of paper is not going to change that. We’re still a family, and that’s all because Beth is awesome. She knows it’s the best for the kids, and she’s a great human being. I'm not thinking about [dating] right now.



“I’m just trying to be the best dad I can be for those grown kids."