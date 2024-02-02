Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Lockwood remember Lisa on her 56th birthday: 'Miss you!'

Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Lockwood paid tribute to Lisa Presley on what would have been her 56th birthday.
The singer - who was the daughter of late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley - died in January 2023 from complications from weight loss surgery caused by a small bowel obstruction and on Thursday (01.02.24), her mother led the family in sharing social media tributes.
Priscilla wrote on Instagram: "I miss you 'Yisa'. You would have been 56 today. Still young at heart and yet an old soul. Mom."
The 'Lights Out' singer had daughter Riley, 34, and son Benjamin - who took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27 - with her ex-husband Danny Keough, as well as 15-year-old twins Finley and Harper from her second husband Michael Lockwood.
Riley shared a throwback picture of her mother to acknowledge the day and captioned it: "Happy Birthday mama."
Meanwhile, Finley posted a message, which was later reshared by her older sister Riley, in which she noted she had been "so lucky" to have had Lisa Marie as a mother.
She said: "Happy birthday mama. I'm so lucky your my mom. I wouldn't be who I am today without you. I miss you and love you so much.(sic)"
Jerry Schilling – the US talent manager who was a member of Elvis’ Memphis Mafia entourage in the 1960s and represented Lisa much of her career -admitted a few weeks ago on the first anniversary of her passing that the singer had become something of a recuse after the loss of her son.
He told People magazine: "Since the loss of her son, Ben Storm, Lisa did not go out. I didn’t know she… was going to survive [Benjamin's death]. She survived that for two years because of the love and care for her three daughters."
