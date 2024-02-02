Jeremy Renner not afraid of death

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jeremy Renner is "kind of excited" about dying.



The 53-year-old actor spent two weeks in hospital with critical injuries after breaking more than 30 bones in a near-fatal snowplough accident near his Nevada home last January and the incident has permanently changed his view on the cycle of life.



Speaking on SiriusXM's 'This Life of Mine with James Corden', he said: "I was never afraid, mind you, of death prior. Now, I'm really not afraid of it. Now, I'm double downing. Yes, certainly not afraid of it.



"Now, I'm kind of excited for it. To be honest, it's what life really is.



"This rock that we're spinning on and this body and this language that we're speaking and all these feelings and emotions and conflict is all... meaningless in the scheme of things."



Amongst his injuries, the 'Hawkeye' actor broke eight ribs in 14 places, as well as his jaw, both ankles, his right knee and shoulder, and left leg and tibia, and Jeremy revealed his body is now "20 percent" titanium.



Asked what possession he wanted to talk about on the new show, he named the metal.



James asked: "Which titanium, specifically?"



His guest replied: "It's certainly not the watch. It's the 15, 20 percent of my body at this point and it will be with me forever. It's like half of my ribs, right?"



The British star clarified: "So, these are titanium implants that are in your body?"



The 'Hurt Locker' star said: "Correct. A bunch of them, yeah. Recovery is like a one-way road. I wasn't going to come back from death, which I thought was glorious, by the way."



The 'Mayor of Kingstown' actor recalled the peaceful experience he felt immediately after the accident.



He said: "I don't know if it's fading into consciousness or just fading out of like heart stoppage.



"That everything was, all life was grand. All life just got better. It's an energetic thing. There's no time, place or space or color or anything. It's just a known peace."



Meanwhile, Jeremy gave thanks for his friendship with 'Avengers: Endgame' co-star Anthony Mackie.



He said: "One of the first people at my hospital bed was Anthony Mackie. This accident. He was in Vegas. He shot over and he's the first person I saw when I woke up and we don't talk all the time.



"We're not like hanging out all the time because the problem with having, you know, actor friends, everyone's so busy and now we're all parents and we never see each other. We rarely talk to each other, but the connectedness that we have is an always thing."