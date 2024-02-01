Alec Baldwin enters not guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter over fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Alec Baldwin has entered a not guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.



The actor, 65, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, also waived his right to appear in court a day before he was scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges in relation to the 42-year-old’s death on the set of the ‘Rust’ film in October 2021.



Alec’s plea and waiver of arraignment means the hearing planned for Thursday (01.02.24) has now been cancelled, and even though he is free without bail,



New Mexico Judge T Glenn Ellington has laid out conditions he must abide by.



Under the terms of release, he cannot possess firearms or drink alcohol, and is not to have contact with witnesses in the case, except for business reasons related to the release of ‘Rust’.



The judge’s statement said: “Defendant is permitted to have contact with potential witnesses only in the capacity laid out herein: In connection with the ‘Rust’ movie and other related and unrelated business matters: provided, however, that Defendant is not permitted to discuss the accident at issue, or the substance of his or the witness’s potential testimony in this case.



“‘Related business matters’ is designed to capture promoting the movie and other similar activities.



“‘Unrelated business matters’ is designed to capture other business relationships between Baldwin and any of the witnesses.



“The Defendant is permitted to continue to utilise Matthew DelPiano as his agent.



“Discussion about the incident is permitted with the witnesses who are named as civil co-¬defendants only so long as such conversations are held exclusively in the presence of attorneys for civil litigation purposes.”



Alec has also been ordered not to “directly or indirectly solicit witnesses or members of the cast and crew to participate in the documentary with Moxie films or to obtain statements regarding safety on the ‘Rust’ set outside of standard investigative procedures.”



This is the second time Alec has been charged in relation to 42-year-old Halyna’s death on the set of the neo-western film ‘Rust’ in La Cinega, New Mexico, after the initial charges were dropped in April 2023.



Prosecutors filed new charges after obtaining evidence based on more forensic testing done on the weapon, and Alec faces 18 months to three years jail time if he’s found guilty.



The film’s director Joel Souza, 50, was also shot in the shoulder by the same bullet that killed Halyna.



Alec has maintained that he did not pull the trigger, but testing ordered by special prosecutors concluded the Colt. 45 could have only been fired by the pull of the trigger.



Alec’s lawyers are likely to challenge the conclusion, and have noted that the gun was broken during earlier test firing at an FBI lab.



SAG-AFTRA has defended Alec’s conduct in the case, noting that as an actor he was not responsible for gun safety on set.



Alec was also a producer on the film, though the extent of his oversight responsibilities has been in dispute.



A grand jury indictment of the actor from January said: “The above-named defendant did cause the death of Halyna Hutchins by an act committed with the total disregard or indifference to the safety of others, and the act was such that an ordinary person would anticipate that death might occur under the circumstances.”



New charges being levelled at Alec include involuntary manslaughter (negligent use of a firearm), a lesser charge from the original indictment, and involuntary manslaughter (without due caution or circumspection.)