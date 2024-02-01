Lana Del Rey announces country album Lasso

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lana Del Rey's new country album, 'Lasso', will drop in September.



After she revealed she was working with regular collaborator Jack Antonoff and country music maker Luke Laird on new tunes, the 'Video Games' hitmaker has confirmed she is going country like everyone else in music.



Speaking at Billboard’s pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (31.01.24), she teased: ”If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening.



“That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”



In a recent Instagram video revealing she is supporting the San Francisco 49’ers at the upcoming Super Bowl - where they will face off with Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce's team the Kansas City Chiefs - she also spilled: "Jack's [Antonoff] in town, I'm going to see him work on some little songs. I've had a really beautiful week with [songwriter and producer] Luke Laird."



The prolific star's last studio album was 2023's 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'.



Last year also saw the 'Cinnamon Girl' singer drop her leaked track, ‘Say Yes To Heaven’.



The standalone single was penned with Rick Nowels way back in 2012 and fell victim to a leak that saw the tune go viral on TikTok.



She is also nominated for five prizes for her latest album at this weekend's Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.



Meanwhile, the 'Born to Die' hitmaker previously admitted she "had no other choice" but to keep making music - even in moments of self-doubt.



She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I never forget the abyss, those moments when nothing worked, where I was seriously considering quitting. There really was a feeling of failure.



"I had no other choice than to continue, because I don't know how to do anything else. Courage would have been to disappear.



"But as I was already famous, I took the easy way out. I continued to make records. There was no plans B."