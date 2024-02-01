Ed Sheeran gives 1m to old school

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Ed Sheeran has donated £1 million to the art department at his old school.



The 32-year-old singer - who is also a keen painter - issued new grants to Thomas Mills High School in Suffolk, the latest report from his charity The Framlingham Foundation Trust has revealed.



The grant aims to provide students with new learning opportunities, as well as a "new Expressive Arts course in Year 8 introduced this year" and follows a similar sum donated by the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker to the school's music offering in 2022.



Nikki Scholl, head of art at the school, told the Daily Star newspaper: "At a time when music and the arts are recognised as being so vital in pupils' wellbeing... this school is very well placed to support pupils' artistic development and wellbeing. Thank you."



Ed has also previously offered financial assistance for photography and computer studies at his old school, as well as giving music equipment to a primary school and funding bursaries for families who cannot afford fees.



It was revealed a few months ago that Ed - who is worth an estimated £250 million - paid out a staggering £158,917 a week in taxes in 2022.



The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker might have seen his earnings jump £8.4million to a whopping £18.3million, but most of that was spent paying the tax man, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.



The global megastar had a turnover of £23.6 million in 2022 and his profit amounted to £16.3m.



Ed Sheeran Ltd will pay £3.1 million in Corporation Tax, while his touring firm will pay £5 million.



The Grammy winner also has a property portfolio and will pay £124,000 to the Exchequer.



The 32-year-old musician has previously discussed his incredible wealth and insisted he always wants to give back.



He told OK! Magazine: "It is ‘earn a penny, spend a penny’ with me. As soon as it comes in, it goes out. I don’t have that much value on it. I place more value on my friends and family being OK. A lot of my money goes to charity or to children’s hospitals near where I live. I have enough to be comfortable and the rest goes to help people.”