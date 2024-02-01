227728
Scottish indie rockers Shambolics to drop debut album this month

Shambolics debut album

Scottish rockers Shambolics have unveiled their debut album, ‘Dreams, Schemes and Young Teams’.

The Glasgow-based indie band - who draw inspiration from indie pinkings Arctic Monkeys and The La's to Fleetwood Mac and The Streets - will release their first record on February 16, and they've shared the new single ‘Never Be Mine’.

Their upbeat songs are inspired by vocalist/guitarist duo Darren Forbes and Lewis McDonald’s tough upbringing in Kirkcaldy

Darren said: “We wanted the songs here to be quite uplifting, including the ones that deal with social issues. It’s like even though [redacted] happens, it’s going to be okay. It’s about trying to find some hope in the bleakest of times, about finding an escape from the terrible situation young people currently find themselves in.”

Darren said of 'Never Be Mine': “It’s about a boy and a girl who meet each week, but they have no real ambitions to be in a relationship. They know they’re playing one another but don’t really want to say that out loud or admit it to one another – they’re in it for the moment.”

The album also features The View’s Kyle Falconer on the synth-pop earworm ‘Attention’.

Shambolics were discovered by Oasis' former manager Alan McGee, who gave them a singles deal at his Creation23 label.

 

