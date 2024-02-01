Trevor Noah thought Jennifer Lopez call was a 'prank'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Trevor Noah thought it was a "prank" when Jennifer Lopez called to ask him to be in her video.



The 39-year-old comedian is one of several famous faces who will appear in the 'Hustlers' star's upcoming Prime Video musical film 'This Is Me... Now: A Love Story' and admitted he was blown away when he was asked to be involved.



He told People magazine: "That was a random call where your phone rings, and it's Jennifer Lopez, and you're like, 'This must be a prank.'



"And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her visual experience, and you're like, 'Whoa. I mean, I don't know what I'm doing, but OK, I'll join in.'"



Joining Jennifer, her husband Ben Affleck and Trevor in the film are the likes of Fat Joe, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, and Derek Hough, and the former 'Daily Show' host had a "lot of fun" filming - even though he has no idea what the end result will look like.



He said: "There's just a fun collection of people who've come together to celebrate an icon and somebody who has, across different genres, really just blazed her own trail. It was a lot of fun.



"I'm really excited to see what it is. The funny thing is I don't know too much about it because they were very secretive about how they did it.



"I only know about my parts of what it is, but I don't know about all of it. I too am waiting to see what it's going to be."



Meanwhile, Trevor is preparing to host the Grammy Awards again and he thinks the show offers "one of the best concerts" fans could ask for.



He said: "I don't think there are many shows that can rival what the Grammys puts on in terms of a collection of artists.



"Where else are you going to get to watch Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, you name it, on the same stage? That's something I don't take for granted and really enjoy."