Kim Kardashian shares 'painful' update on her psoriasis battle: 'I've tried everything!'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian has tried "everything" to deal with a "painful" bout of psoriasis.



The 43-year-old reality superstar suffers from the chronic condition - in which the immune system becomes overactive and causes the skin to become inflamed - and took to social media on Tuesday (30.01.24) to admit she hasn't done anything like her diet before the latest flare-up.



She captioned the post: "Not gonna lie this is painful.. Not sure what my triggers are. I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything! Psoriasis sucks."



'The Kardashians' star told fans that the condition had spread all the way up her leg and remained unsure what was happening to her but seemed determined to get to the bottom of things as she lamented her "crazy" predicament.



Speaking in the video, she said: "How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys? It’s like all up my leg. I don’t know what’s happening. But I gotta figure this out. This is crazy!"



In a second video, the SKKM founder told her hundreds of millions of followers that she normally just has a single spot but now that it was spreading she felt it was time to share her "journey" with her fans.



She said: "I usually just have this spot, but now I can tell it's going down my leg and up my leg and all up my thigh. So I just know it's time to figure this out. Just wanted to share my journey with you guys.



In a final video, Kim noted that one of her patches even looked like a heart, and joked about how lucky she was to have developed it shortly before Valentine's Day (14.02.24).



She said: "Am I tripping? Or is my psoriasis in the shape of a heart for Valentine's Day? Do you guys see that, kind of right? Like I think I totally see it. And I can see the psoriasis everywhere else!"