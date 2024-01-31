Britney Spears 'shocked' at how much she enjoys alcohol

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears is "shocked" at how much she enjoys alcohol after being banned from drinking it during her conservatorship.



The 42-year-old pop superstar regained control of her multi-million dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a legal arrangement governed by her immediate family was terminated in 2021 and after alleging that she was forced to stay sober during the 13 years it was in place, has learned how much a "small spin of poison" can complement a meal.



Alongside a carton of two women sitting in cocktail glasses, she wrote on Instagram: "I mean just a year ago I was able to drink cocktails and I’m still in shock because I had no idea how delicious food would taste with just a small spin of poison.



"But you know my friends … I’m not bitter at all !!! I don’t find it poor decision-making on behalf of my family to keep that from me for 15 years !!! "



The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker has become estranged from her parents, sister Jamie Lynn, and sons Sean, 18, and, Jayden, 17, - whom she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline - appeared to sarcastically claim that she didn't find the arrangement "cruel" as she claimed she has now learned the meaning of love because of her ordeal.



She said: "I don’t find it demoralizing or incredibly cruel !!! I learned from them exactly what it means to really LOVE!"



In her bombshell memoir 'The Woman in Me', Britney alleged that her mother Lynne had thrown away all of her childhood treasures like journals and dolls and claimed that she "never wanted to see" her family again.



She wrote: "When I saw the empty shelves, I felt an overwhelming sadness. I thought of the pages I'd written through tears. I never wanted to publish them or anything like that, but they were important to me. Then I pulled myself together and I thought 'I can get a new notebook, and I can start over.



"I've been through a lot. The reason why I'm alive today is because I know joy'.



"It was time to find God again.



"In that moment, I made peace with my family - by which I mean that I realised I never wanted to see them again, and I was at peace with that."



Despite this, when Britney celebrated her 42nd birthday in early December 2023, it was reported that she had reunited with her mother and brother Bryan,46, for the occasion although her father Jamie - who headed up the arrangement - was nowhere to be seen.



At the time, an insider told People: "Lynne is really making an effort to be in Britney’s life, but she is still hurt, because she feels her mom could have done more to help her. Britney has very few friends and really needs to just be with family. Her mom does love her. There is no doubt about that, but Britney can be very stubborn.



"Lynne is very apologetic to Britney and takes full blame. Lynne is really making an effort to be in Britney’s life. Britney likes spending time with her. They have a complicated relationship, but it seems they both need each other."