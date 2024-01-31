Travis Kelce announces he won’t be at Grammys with Taylor Swift

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Travis Kelce won’t be attending the 2024 Grammys with his multi-nominated girlfriend Taylor Swift.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, who has been dating the ‘Bad Blood’ singer, also 34, since the summer of 2023, will be preparing for the Super Bowl in February when the awards do is held on 5 February.



He said on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Wednesday (31.01.24): “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for but I think I got practice on Sunday.



“Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl we got in a week.”



The Grammys are set to take place on Sunday (04.01.24) at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, one week before the Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.



It’s understood Travis’ team will be landing in Vegas on the same day the Grammys are scheduled to take place.



Taylor is nominated for six Grammys at this year’s awards, including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance and best pop vocal album.



She is set to put on four shows in Tokyo next week from 7 February to 10 February, but a source has told Page Six Taylor is determined to catch a flight to support Travis for his big game on 11 February.



Her direct flight from Tokyo to Vegas is 13 hours and the time difference will mean she will just make it on time.



An insider told Page Six: “It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert.”



Taylor has become a regular at Travis’ football games since they went public with their romance last September, after they started dating around July.



She most recently attended the AFC Championship game during which the Chiefs advanced against the Baltimore Ravens.



After Travis and his team took home the W, the singer joined him on the field, with the pair delighting fans by kissing and hugging as the celebrated the victory.