Adele announces Munich shows at her own pop-up stadium

Adele has announced a series of shows in Munich this summer at her own custom pop-up stadium.
The 'I Drink Wine' singer is set to return to Europe for the first time in eight years with four shows on August 2, 3, 9, and 10 at Munich Messe, after getting her confidence back with her epic pair of shows at London's BST Hyde Park in 2022 and her Las Vegas residency.
Adele, 35, chose the German city as it's in the middle of Europe and she says it's a way to draw to a close this "beautiful phase of my life and career" amid her 'Weekends With Adele' shows in Sin City.
She announced on Instagram: "So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I've been content as anything with my shows in London's Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn't had any other plans.
"However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!?
"Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That's a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone [Biles]! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why...YES!!
"I haven't played in Europe since 2016! I couldn't think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes x. (sic)”
The Munich gig news comes after Adele teased that she would likely do a world tour when she releases her next album, though she admitted that's a long way off.
She told gig-goers at Vegas show on Saturday (27.01.24): “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time.
“But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”
Ticket registration is open now at Adele.com and closes on Monday (05.02.24) at 6pm CET. Fans will receive links to purchase on Tuesday (06.02.24), with registered fans purchases open on (07.02.24) at 10am CET. General on sale to the public is set for Friday, February 9 at 10am CET.
Adele announces Munich shows at her own pop-up stadium
Adele pop-up stadium
Adele has announced a series of shows in Munich this summer at her own custom pop-up stadium.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Miley covers Talking HeadsEntertainment - 7:10 am
- Inquiry: Share medical filesNova Scotia - 7:06 am
- Gold mine workforce growsPrince George - 6:56 am
- Strata pool rules disputedVancouver - 6:51 am
- Russia, Ukraine swap POWs Ukraine - 6:34 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]