'I've seen them recently...': Ted Danson on possible Cheers reunion

Ted Danson has dismissed the idea of a 'Cheers' reboot.



The 76-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Sam Malone in the long-running sitcom, which aired from 1982 to 1993 - recently reunited with his co-stars at the Emmy Awards, and hinted they could do something else again in the future.



Asked about the idea of another reunion, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Well you know it's interesting... I've seen them recently, everybody, pretty much everybody."



However, the veteran actor was blunt about the idea of them filming the show again, insisting it wouldn't work to have a "bunch of older folks" not all on the same page.



But Ted found it "really fun" to reconcile with Kelsey Grammar, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt for their Emmy Awards segment, though he was "sorry" neither Shelly Long nor Woody Harrelson - who was starring in 'Ulster American' in London - couldn't be part of it.



He said: "I'm sorry Shelly [wasn't there] and Woody was off doing a play in London - which I saw and he was amazing. But it was lovely."



The 'Three Men and a Baby' actor can next be seen in the final season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', playing the fictionalised version of himself that he's portrayed since the first run of episodes back in 2000.



Ted thinks there are some "real similarities" between co-star Larry David's persona on the show and his real self.



He said: "[Real life Larry] has a heart of gold, he's very loyal.



"There's some real similarities."



He joked: "His social manner is, you know, if there is a social IQ, [he's] really low on the scale. Just like his character.



"But no, look at all the friends of his that he's put in the show, and friends that he's known for years, and they're here with him. He's very loyal."