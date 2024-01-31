Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lopez wants to "nurture" the relationship between her children and Jennifer Garner's kids.



The 54-year-old pop superstar has 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony but now that she is married to Hollywood actor Ben Affleck - who has Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and 11-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - an insider has claimed that all parties are keen to do "whatever it takes" to support their respective families.



A source told Us Weekly: "Jennifer, Jen and Ben have had a great relationship for quite some time now. They know there are going to be plenty of times they’ll all be attending the same events together, whether that’s school performances, sports, etc. They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about.



"They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support."



The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker was initially engaged to Ben in the early 2000s before they broke it off and the 51-year-old actor went on to marry the '13 Going on 30' star but the insider went on to insist that for all involved, the past is in the past.



The source added: "Anything that’s happened in the past is water under the bridge, It’s genuinely a copacetic situation all around."



Ben and Jennifer Garner divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage but when he rekindled his relationship with J. Lo in 2021, an insider claimed that the Hollywood actress "approved" of her ex-husband's new flame.



The source said: "JLo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval.



"JLo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother. "Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around.



"They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal. They are very much in love."