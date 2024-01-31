Florence + The Machine drop stirring cover of White Cliffs Of Dover

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Florence + The Machine have released a hair-raising cover of ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’ from Jack Antonoff’s official soundtrack for ‘The New Look’.



Florence Welch's haunting vocals take centre stage on the stirring rendition of wartime classic '(There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover', famously performed by the late great Vera Lynn in 1942.



It's part of a series of covers of mid-20th-century classics for the studio wizard's soundtrack album for the new Apple TV+ historical drama starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel.



Jack's band Bleachers, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more have also recorded a cover for the collection.



The 10-episode series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14 on Apple TV+.



Lana recently teased that she was working on new music with Jack and Luke Laird.



The 38-year-old pop star - who is headlining Coachella this year - has been working with her regular collaborator and the country music hitmaker on new tunes.



In an Instagram video revealing she is supporting the San Francisco 49’ers at the upcoming Super Bowl - where they will face off with Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce's team the Kansas City Chiefs - she also spilled: "Jack's [Antonoff] in town, I'm going to see him work on some little songs. I've had a really beautiful week with [songwriter and producer] Luke Laird.".



Meanwhile, Bleachers' self-titled album is released on March 8 via Dirty Hit.

