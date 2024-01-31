The Pet Shop Boys return with new single Loneliness from new album Nonetheless

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Pet Shop Boys have shared their new single, 'Loneliness', from their upcoming album 'Nonetheless'.



The 'West End Girls' duo - comprising Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe - have returned to using an orchestra for their upcoming James Ford-produced collection, which is due out on April 26, and is a follow-up to 2020's 'Hotspot'.



Premiering the new single on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball on Wednesday morning (31.01.24), Neil said: "When we made it, it was written, a lot of it was written, during lockdown. So, we wrote a tonne of songs. And more or less every track, in fact, every track, has got an orchestra on it, but it's not like an orchestra album. It’s a very melodic sort of album, our last three albums have been strictly electronic and this one we’ve gone back to using an orchestra but also, of course, with electronics."



Those who purchase the 2CD and double white vinyl deluxe editions of the record will get to hear the bonus four-track EP, 'Furthermore', comprising new recordings of 'Heart', 'Being Boring', 'Always On My Mind' and 'It’s a Sin'.



The pair have also announced a five-night residency at the Royal Opera House from July 23 to 27.



Neil said: "It’s great because the Royal Opera House is a very important venue for the arts, but a lot of people I think never get to go into it. And so one of the reasons why we like to do it, and one of the reasons they like us to do it is that it’s a totally different audience - so you can go in there, you can have the smoked salmon sandwiches and the champagne and you sit in the red velvet, but you get pumping electronic music rather than Puccini or something."



